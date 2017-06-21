Triad Semiconductor, today announced that effective immediately Redtree Solutions Ltd, will represent Triad throughout Europe and Middle East.

“Triad Semiconductor is excited to have Redtree Solutions as their sales representative for the growing European marketplace”, said Phillip Muehring, VP of Business Development at Triad Semiconductor,”Redtree Solutions is a premiere sales team with significant experience in supporting leadership technology. Their history of servicing leading customers in Europe with excellence combined with our Mixed Signal ASIC and standard products portfolio will enable significant opportunities for all involved.” Triad’s Agile™ IC technology and growing standard product portfolio will now be available and supported through Redtree Solutions European sales team.

“Redtree Solutions is very excited to partner as Triad Semiconductor’s extended Sales Force,” said Jean-Marie Houillon, Co-founder and VP Marketing & Alliances at Redtree Solutions Ltd, “Triad’s substantial experience, portfolio and leadership position in the Mixed Signal Analog & Digital ASIC market will provide our customers with the best innovative expertise, application specific solutions and disruptive service tools.”

Redtree Solutions’ ASIC, Foundry and Services division will now provide European customers with full expertise into Analog and Mixed Analog/Digital devices, offering the fastest lead time to turn customer’s idea and needs into ASICs at the most attractive and competitive cost.

About Redtree Solutions Limited

Redtree Solutions is the largest pan-EMEA manufacturer’s rep company with focus on demand creation at the main actors of Europe electronics Industry. The company has established sales offices in each of the major EMEA territories including UK, Scandinavia, France, Benelux, Spain/Portugal, Germany, Italy, Turkey and Israel.

We represent leading edge semiconductor manufacturers and aim to provide our customers with market-defining, innovative and reliable solutions. Our focus is on synergistic technologies that allow us to provide optimized solutions to customer needs. Our mission is to add significant value to our customers’ applications by offering early access to our complete ecosystems combining competitive and advanced technology.

Redtree Solutions has an exceptional level of demand creation focus and serves the Telecom, Consumer, Enterprise, Automotive, Industrial and Aerospace & Defence market places.

About Triad Semiconductor Inc.

Triad Semiconductor specializes in analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions. Triad’s Agile IC™ technology is the industry’s fastest means of developing integrated circuits**. Triad provides custom ASICs and standard product solutions for mobile, consumer, VR/AR, opto-electronics, communication, automotive, industrial and medical markets. Triad offers full turnkey custom IC solutions including architecture, design, and supply of qualified, production released, semiconductor devices. Triad’s expanding portfolio of standard solutions includes opto-electronic receiver ICs, laser-based tracking for VR, distance measurement, THX HiFi Audio, IoT sensor AFEs and Agile Power Management™ solutions.

** By fast, Triad means they helped a leading consumer OEM go from concept to working silicon in 60 calendar days and achieved the lowest cost production device in less than 7 months, propelling their customer to a leadership position in their market.

– Agile IC™ – fastest time to lowest cost!

