ParkMyCloud Releases Parking to Automate AWS RDS Cost Savings

This is the first parking feature on the market that’s fully integrated with AWS’s recently launched RDS start/stop capability.

ParkMyCloud, the leading enterprise platform for continous cost control in public cloud, today announced that it now offers “parking” for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Relational Database Service (RDS) instances. With parking, users can automatically put resources on on/off schedules, so they only pay for the hours they’re actually using. This is the first parking feature on the market that’s fully integrated with AWS’s recently launched RDS start/stop capability.

RDS is the area of biggest of cloud spend after compute, accounting for about 15-20% of an average user’s bill. In fact, the savings users can enjoy from parking RDS will be significant. On average, ParkMyCloud users save $140 per parked instance per month on compute - and as RDS instances cost significantly more per hour, the savings will be proportionally higher.

“Adding the ability to 'park' RDS is a great enhancement to ParkMyCloud's platform which already helps us reduce our monthly AWS EC2 spend. It’s actually a feature we've asked for, so we appreciate how quickly they were able to get this out the door,” said Greg Austin, Global IT DevOps Automation Manager at RateMyAgent.

“Our customers made it clear they wanted RDS parking, and we’re happy to deliver it after working with AWS on the integration,” said ParkMyCloud CEO Jay Chapel. “We’re focused on continuing to build the best cloud cost control platform in the market, so when our customers speak, we listen.”

In addition to AWS, ParkMyCloud also supports Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. As with the RDS Parking enhancement, ParkMyCloud will be adding automated cost savings functionality for services beyond compute across all three providers.

About ParkMyCloud

ParkMyCloud is a SaaS platform that helps enterprises optimize their public cloud spend by automatically reducing resource waste — think “Nest for the cloud”. ParkMyCloud has helped customers such as McDonald’s, Capital One, Unilever, Fox and Sage Software dramatically cut their cloud bills by up to 65%, delivering millions of dollars in savings. For more information, visit http://www.parkmycloud.com.