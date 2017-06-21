Gilbane was honored with the Project of the Year and Contractor of the Year by Federation of Women Contractors To be honored with the Project of the Year and Contractor of the Year Awards is further representation of our team’s commitment to project excellence, safety, client advocacy and our core values. said Tony Tysinger, Gilbane Project Executive

Gilbane Building Company was recently presented with two prestigious awards by the Federation of Women Contractors including 2017 Project of the Year and 2017 Contractor of the Year.

The UCAN City Campus project was selected as the 2017 Project of the Year. The two-phased project included construction of UCAN’s new youth home, headquarters and program center. Scope of work consisted of the new 54,500 SF Diermeier Therapeutic Youth Home designed to house youth in the care of the IL Department of Children and Family Services in the North Lawndale community. Also included were a new 31,200 SF, two-story Nichols Center program services center and headquarters including administrative, program and training space. The project resulted in the creation of 302 construction jobs and was the largest capital project in UCAN’s 145-year history. In phase 1, the project team achieved 47.4% MBE and 16% WBE participation, and 36.7% MBE and 5.3% WBE participation in phase 2.

Gilbane also received the 2017 General Contractor of the Year award. FWC presented Gilbane with these two awards at the recent FWC-A-Palooza event at the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

“Gilbane is committed to delivering projects that exceed our clients’ expectations. To be honored with the Project of the Year and Contractor of the Year Awards is further representation of our team’s commitment to project excellence, safety, client advocacy and our core values,” said Tony Tysinger, Gilbane Building Company Project Executive.

The Federation of Women Contractors is committed to advocating for women-owned businesses and women executives in the construction industry. The FWC is fully engaged in economic development and public affairs to ensure its members are successful entrepreneurs.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations around the world. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Gilbane has two permanent offices located in Chicago, as well as an extensive knowledge of the Chicagoland market including construction processes, area subcontractors/suppliers, local M/WBE contractors, and familiarity with Chicago jurisdictional authorities. With 39 years of success in the highly competitive Chicagoland market, Gilbane is committed to continuing the strong tradition of excellence in the Chicago construction industry.