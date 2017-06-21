Swizznet Ranked Among Top 501 Managed Service Providers by MSPmentor

This recognition underlines our team’s commitment to providing the absolute best cloud accounting solutions

Swizznet ranks among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor’s 10th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net. In addition to honoring Swizznet, this year’s MSP 501 list and study showcases the top ranked MSPs worldwide.

"We are proud to once again be recognized by MSPMentor in the top 501 Global MSPs ," said Michael Callan, CEO, Swizznet. "This recognition underlines our team’s commitment to providing the absolute best cloud accounting solutions.”

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Swizznet for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

