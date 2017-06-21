New moms often experience the involuntary loss of urine when coughing, sneezing, or even laughing. This can be caused by pregnancy and delivery and the weakened muscles around the pelvis and bladder. Women’s Excellence understand that urinary leakage can be very frustrating and in most cases, our providers can develop treatment plans in less than 2 weeks.

Along with a comprehensive history and physical exam, additional testing can all be done in office to be more convenient and cost-effective for patients. Women’s Excellence will be able to create a personalized treatment plan that best suits the needs and symptoms of the patient.

Women’s Excellence has a variety of treatment options that include: pelvic floor physical therapy, medication, and minimally invasive out-patient procedures. Treatment options will depend on the suspected diagnosis and whether or not you desire additional children.

If you are a woman who has recently had a baby and is experiencing urinary leakage, the involuntary loss of urine, or has lost complete control of their bladder, call the specialists at Women’s Excellence for an appointment today. Women’s Excellence is here to help women get their life back!

