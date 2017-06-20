At Creative Virtual, we firmly believe that the future of customer service lies in a blend of AI and human thought.

Creative Virtual, a world leader in customer and employee engagement, knowledge management and self-service solutions, is a sponsor of the Chatbot Summit being held in Berlin on 26 June 2017. The summit will bring together industry experts, established vendors, new start-ups and chatbot enthusiasts for a day of keynote presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

Björn Gülsdorff, Head of Business Development at Creative Virtual, will give a keynote presentation on the Development & AI Stage. His talk, ‘Enterprise Chatbots: Taking a Hybrid Approach to Machine Learning’, will explore how chatbots utilising a hybrid approach to self-learning are empowering organisations to improve customer and employee engagement as well as significantly reduce costs. This combination of human and machine learning allows for continual improvement of these chatbots while also enabling enterprises to maintain control over the reliability of responses. Björn will address why chatbots touted as wholly self-learning and self-maintaining are not able to provide the predictable and consistent responses needed for customer service.

“At Creative Virtual, we firmly believe that the future of customer service lies in a blend of AI and human thought,” says Björn. “Conversational chatbots are at the heart of this evolution and have been proven to provide quality customer service, but they need to be backed by the right technology. We’re looking forward to bringing our extensive experience in developing and implementing these tools to the discussion at this year’s Chatbot Summit.”

