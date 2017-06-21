Paul R. Ried, MBA, CFP® It was invaluable to be able to speak directly to members of Congress and let them know what Americans need in terms of financial advice for a secure retirement.

PAUL R. RIED, President-CEO of Paul R. Ried Financial Group, LLC, recently returned from Capitol Hill after meeting with members of Congress and their staff with the goal of preserving Americans’ access to affordable, objective financial advice and protecting investors. Paul was part of a grassroots effort lead by the Financial Services Institute (FSI) on June 7.

“It was invaluable to be able to speak directly to members of Congress and let them know what Americans need in terms of financial advice for a secure retirement,” said Paul. “I was able to make them aware of the challenges that the average hard-working client we see faces as they save for their financial future….and let them know what legislators and regulators are doing affects their lives.”

As part of the FSI team, Paul spoke to the members of Congress about three critical issues: 1. The need to preserve the tax deferred status of IRAs and other Retirement Accounts; 2. The importance of preserving the independent contractor status of independent financial advisors; and 3. The Financial CHOICE Act which incorporates several important measures to preserve access to and choice among financial advisors for products and services.

The independent financial advisor members of FSI serve more than 15 million American households. Members of Congress with whom FSI members met serve on House and Senate committees important to the investment community including the Senate Banking Committee, Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, House Financial Services Committee and House Education and Workforce Committee.

Paul R. Ried Financial Group is based in Bellevue Washington and focuses on Retirement Planning for Fortune 100 company executives, managers and engineers. The firm is composed of a team of twelve professionals and is ranked as one of the Nation’s top Financial Advisors by Forbes, Barron’s and Financial Times. They serve clients in 30 states. Paul developed and taught a seven-class curriculum with a focus on retirement for The Boeing Company for 18 years. He has been an independent advisor for 31 years and is affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC.

More information on Paul R. Ried’s practice can be found at (http://www.paulried.com).

Paul R. Ried Financial Group, LLC - 10801 Main Street, Suite 201- Bellevue, WA 98004

Securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.