WR Group today launched an advertising campaign in support of its new to market probiotic brand Probiogen™. Part of a larger marketing program which is designed to educate consumers, the campaign will highlight the many health benefits of probiotics that are being discovered by new studies seemingly every day. The company will use multiple platforms to underscore its industry-leading standards, which will help demystify the category and assure consumers of its commitment to quality.

Probiogen probiotics represent a paradigm shift in the probiotic category thanks to Probiogen’s Smart Spore Technology™. The spore strains used in Probiogen are scientifically proven to survive gastric passage 100 times better than the leading probiotic brands. Probiogen also distinguishes itself by undergoing DNA sequence analysis and verification from a third party lab, living up to a standard of trust and quality that is rare in the currently unregulated probiotic category.

The campaign includes 120, 60, 30 and 15 second TV spots that focus on the product benefits including:



Unparalleled quality control in the form of DNA sequencing analysis and third party lab verification

Importance of strain survival in the gastric system for probiotics to be effective

Overview of the many issues probiotics can aid, from digestive problems, to stress, to weight management and even allergies

Formulation by renowned microbiologist, Kiran Krishnan.

“There is a large and growing consumer demand for probiotics thanks to the exciting research taking place in the field of microbiology,” says Renee Barch-Niles, EVP Retail at WR Group.

“With each passing day we have a greater understanding of the central role gut health plays in our overall well-being. Unfortunately, the 36 plus billion dollar industry is awash in ineffective formulas and thus why WR Group engaged Kiran Krishnan, a leading microbiologist, to head up our formulation and clinical studies. In addition, we’re proud to be one of the only consumer brands investing in DNA testing of our strains to assure the highest quality control possible for our products. This is why we felt strongly that it was important to support the launch of Probiogen with an educational advertising campaign.”

The ads will be airing on June 19th during the month of June and July, and can be viewed at the following link:

https://ql.mediasilo.com/#ql/594991c8e4b07a53ab6394a2/e9654c70-12a2-47d6-9bb8-d6aa12192d1a

Probiogen is the only probiotic to offer specialized formulas targeted to different needs, making it easy for people to figure out which formula would be of most benefit. Formulas include:

Daily Digestive Balance

Women’s Vitality Probiotic

Men’s Vitality Probiotic

Adult’s 55+ Probiotic with Multivitamin

Weight Management Probiotic

Allergy Defense Probiotic

Stress & Mood Balance Probiotic

WR Group is a global leader in the health and wellness industry with a focus on innovation and quality. We aim to build the lifetime loyalty of our clients and improve the lives of our customers by designing brands that deliver the cleanest, most effective products available. WR Group's wide selection covers multiple health and wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders and juices, aromatherapy, beauty, pet care, baby care, oral care and overall personal wellness categories.

Probiogen™ brings true innovation and quality assurance to the probiotics category with specialized formulas targeted to different needs. Each Probiogen formula uses Smart Spore Technology™ and DNA-verified spore probiotics, and is dairy free, soy free, gluten free, vegetarian and non-GMO. Probiogen probiotics are available online at Biovea.com, Jet.com, Luckyvitamin.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com, and at leading national and regional retailers including Walgreens, Harmon and Meijer. Retail prices range from $29.95 to $49.95.