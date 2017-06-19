Rental Retreat We are excited to launch this new feature of Rental Retreat. We hope the location specific pages serve as a resource for travelers to find professionally managed vacation rentals all over the country.

RentalRetreat.com, a leading vacation rental distribution channel, has recently updated its website to include a travel inspiration section. Designed to help travelers pick a vacation destination, the new website feature allows travelers to browse location specific pages to learn more about the destination.

Potential renters can use the location specific pages to browse the full inventory of vacation rentals in that area. Vacation rental listings on Rental Retreat show property photos, number of bedrooms and baths, amenities, availability calendars, and rate information. If someone is interested in a vacation rental, they simply fill out the information request form to be put in contact with the vacation rental manager.

“We are excited to launch this new feature of Rental Retreat. We hope the location specific pages serve as a resource for travelers to find professionally managed vacation rentals all over the country” said Sherry Tomasso, Rental Retreat.

Location pages have been added to help travelers find vacation rental properties in Cape Cod, the Blue Ridge Mountains, Northern Michigan, Naples, and multiple destinations at the Jersey Shore such as Cape May, Wildwood Crest, and Ocean City. More travel destinations will be added soon.

http://www.RentalRetreat.com is a vacation rental distribution channel that currently hosts 50,000+ professionally managed vacation properties. Designed to help travelers connect with professional vacation rental management companies across the country, Rental Retreat has generated over 3 million dollars on behalf of its clients. For more information please visit http://www.RentalRetreat.com.