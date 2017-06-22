Seventy percent of Americans are overweight or obese, and the nation’s chronic disease rates continue to rise. Many other nations around the world are experiencing similar trends. In light of the growing awareness that poor dietary lifestyle is the root cause, physicians and allied health professionals from across the U.S. and from many other nations will be attending the 5th annual International Plant-Based Nutrition Health Care Conference, produced by The Plantrician Project.

This CME accredited event is considered the premier healthcare conference dedicated to educating and equipping medical professionals about the science that overwhelmingly supports the efficacy of whole food, plant-based nutrition as the foremost prescription for lifestyle-related chronic disease prevention, treatment, and, often, reversal.

Many of the foremost experts in the field will be showcased during the conference, including conference co-founder Scott Stoll, MD; T. Colin Campbell, PhD; Kim A. Williams, MD, FACC; Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD; and Brenda David, RD, to name a few.

The conference objective is to present an in-depth review of current and progressive scientific research evidencing the preventive and disease-fighting capabilities of whole food, plant-based nutrition, coupled with proven methodologies for clinical practice integration. Content will be presented with a commitment to intellectual integrity, without bias or influence.

“For the first time in human history, people are dependent on medications that typically only address symptoms—not the underlying cause of disease,” said conference co-founder Scott Stoll, MD. “We’ve become expert in disease management, not in true ‘health’ care where we focus on the art of prevention through plant-based nutrition and inexpensive lifestyle modification. Our current system is rewarding the management of disease, while not rewarding prevention and prescriptions for dietary change. Every physician prescribing whole food, plant-based nutrition would deliver the real healthcare reform that our country and the world desperately needs!”

A plant-based diet focuses on treating underlying causes of chronic disease, empowering individuals to protect their health and fight disease. As Hippocrates is credited with saying more than two thousand years ago, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” Evidence is clear that a whole food, plant-based dietary lifestyle adopted in our modern day world can be the antidote to obesity and chronic disease trends.

The conference will take place at The Hyatt Regency Orange County located in Garden Grove, California, on September 24 - 27, 2017. Conference registration includes nine whole food, plant-based meals, up to 22 continuing medical education credits, networking opportunities and an impressive exhibitor showcase. To register or for detailed information, visit http://pbnhc.com. For questions, contact info(at)pbnhc(dot)com or call (203) 594-1632.