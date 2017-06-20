InSpeed Networks “We are delighted to enhance CNP Technologies Unified Communications offerings with InSpeed’s self-driving service,” said Doug Klein, COO of InSpeed Networks.

The InSpeed cloud-based platform provides CNP Technologies customers with a high quality voice and videoconferencing experience, delivered over commodity Internet connections. Voice, videoconferencing and hosted business applications work every time, all the time. Clear voice calls, artifact-free video, and responsive applications become the norm after deploying InSpeed Quality Service™ (IQS). InSpeed continuously adapts to the demands of changing business needs by automatically optimizing traffic, without the need for IT departments to constantly tune and tweak.

“Inspeed offers our customers the potential for private network performance and reliability over inexpensive commodity internet connections. Their solution can be quickly deployed and is easily maintained,” said John Garrett, CEO of CNP Technologies. “The InSpeed team has the heritage of building highly reliable products that solve complex problems while at the same time focusing on making the solution easy to manage.”

“We are delighted to enhance CNP Technologies Unified Communications offerings with InSpeed’s self-driving service,” said Doug Klein, COO of InSpeed Networks. “With InSpeed Quality Service, we deliver on the promise and vision of SD-WAN without the complication of managing it. Why not let it run itself?”

Key Takeaways:



CNP Technologies is a leading technology firm, and has chosen the InSpeed cloud service to deliver best-in-class SD-WAN services to its large customer base throughout the country.

CNP Technologies selected InSpeed Networks because of its comprehensive Internet streamlining capabilities, in a simple to install and manage service.

InSpeed Networks, the only SD-WAN provider who ensures the reliable operation of time sensitive traffic over commodity internet links, fits perfectly with CNP Technologies mission to provide best in class Customer Satisfaction for their customers.

About CNP Technologies:

CNP Technologies provides Unified Communications, Network Integration Services, and Cloud Services to clients in the Southeast and throughout the United States. CNP Technologies implements comprehensive solutions including VoIP, video conferencing, virtualization, data backup & disaster recovery, storage, security, intelligent WAN, and on-going support. CNP provides the highest quality on-site and remote support services available in the industry. CNP’s engineers bring over 200 combined years of information technology experience and maintain this edge by working closely with leading technology partners and continuous training. CNP is an industry-leading ShoreTel Partner and fourteen-time ShoreTel Circle of Excellence Award recipient. CNP allows you to focus on your core business by providing a solid technology infrastructure to support your voice and information system needs. For additional information, please visit http://www.cnp.net.

About InSpeed Networks:

InSpeed provides businesses with the ability to simply install a service that Streamlines™ their commodity Internet connections for crystal clear voice, artifact free video, and responsive business applications. InSpeed’s Streamlining™ technology is self-adjusting and simple to install. Now customers can utilize commodity Internet to access critical cloud services and safely move away from expensive fixed circuits, without the risk of poor quality voice, video and virtual desktop sessions. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, InSpeed offers its cloud service to its Channel Partners in the US and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.inspeednetworks.com.