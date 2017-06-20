We’re always striving to provide our clients with the best possible IT support and solutions, and we’re thrilled that our efforts have earned us a spot among the MSP 501 for the sixth year in a row.

Stratosphere Networks ranks among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor’s 10th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net. In addition to honoring Stratosphere Networks, this year’s MSP 501 list and study showcases the top ranked MSPs worldwide. Over the next few weeks, MSPmentor will unveil additional lists showcasing:



The top MSPs in Europe, Middle East and Africa

The top MSPs in Asia, Australia and New Zealand

The top Small Business MSPs’ list, comprised of organizations with 10 or fewer employees

The top vertical markets pursued by MSP 501 companies

The leading tools they leverage to run their businesses

And the top technologies they provide to customers

"We’re honored to once again rank as one of the world’s most progressive IT managed service providers,” said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. “We’re always striving to provide our clients with the best possible IT support and solutions, and we’re thrilled that our efforts have earned us a spot among the MSP 501 for the sixth year in a row.”

Stratosphere Networks, a Chicago IT support provider, delivers comprehensive solutions and services to meet the diverse needs of businesses across all industries. The company’s fully staffed network operations center (NOC) offers full maintenance services and support, including business continuity, disaster recovery, proactive network monitoring, ongoing maintenance services, desktop support, and remote and on-site support.

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Stratosphere Networks for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks is a Chicago-based multifaceted IT managed service provider focused on delivering comprehensive technology services and solutions to meet and exceed the always-changing, diverse business needs. Since 2003, Stratosphere Networks has grown exponentially and continues to provide the best-in-class and cost-effective solutions to businesses in all industries. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

About Penton Technology’s Channel Brands

Penton Technology’s channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor (http://www.MSPmentor.net), The VAR Guy (http://www.TheVARguy.com), Talkin’ Cloud (http://www.TalkinCloud.com), the WHIR (http://www.thewhir.com) and WebHostingTalk (http://webhostingtalk.com).

About Informa

Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

For more information contact:

Lori Leonardo

847-440-8608

LoriL(at)stratospherenetworks(dot)com

Aldrin Brown,

Director of Content, MSPmentor

Aldrin.Brown(at)penton(dot)com