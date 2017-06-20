Pictured: Milton Hershey School's 2016 Brown and Gold Annual Report. “To be recognized for this award is a testament to our school’s compelling story and life-changing mission of educating children from lower income backgrounds.” -Lisa Scullin, MHS Vice President of Communications.

Milton Hershey School® recently was awarded a Bronze Anvil Award for its 2016 Brown and Gold annual report by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). The national recognition celebrates individual projects and tactics, including annual reports, that contribute to the success of a public relations program. It is the highest honor an organization can receive for public relations strategies.

Milton Hershey School publishes the “Brown and Gold Report” each year to share accomplishments and important data from the previous school year with internal and external audiences. In the school’s award-winning 2016 annual report, the MHS Office of Communications presented an interactive tool that shared the school’s whole-child approach to education, historic retention rates, alumni success stories, and nationally recognized programs.

“What sets the 2016 annual report apart from previous years is its ability to position MHS as a thought leader in the education field,” said Lisa Scullin, MHS Vice President of Communications. “To be recognized for this award is a testament to our school’s compelling story and life-changing mission of educating children from lower income backgrounds.”

Through an interactive microsite, heartwarming videos, high-quality photography, links to in-depth educational resources, and descriptive text, the report moved beyond facts and figures and showcased how MHS addresses the barriers of poverty so students can overcome adversity and reach lifelong success.

For more than 45 years, the Bronze Anvil Awards honor the best public relations tactics in the country—including websites, annual reports, podcasts, blogs, and other forms of social media. PRSA provides learning opportunities to communications professionals through skill-building, networking, and career development.

Milton Hershey School is one of 43 organizations to receive a 2017 Bronze Anvil Award. More information about the school’s annual report and holistic approach to education can be found on mhskids.org.

ABOUT MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL

Milton Hershey School® is one of the world’s best private schools, offering a top-notch education and positive home life to children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade from families of lower income at no charge.