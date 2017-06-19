Rental Retreat We are very excited to open up Rental Retreat to any professional vacation rental manager who wants to participate

RentalRetreat.com, a leading vacation rental distribution channel, announced today plans to open the site to allow all professional vacation rental managers to host their rental inventory this July. Currently all of the rental properties listed on the site are being fed through Rental Retreat’s partner RealTimeRental Vacation Rental Software. The change would allow all vacation rental managers to host their rentals on RentalRetreat.com, regardless of their software provider.

“We are very excited to open up Rental Retreat to any professional vacation rental manager who wants to participate. The distribution channel has been successful so far, and adding more rental inventory around the country will help Rental Retreat grow and become an even better resource for travelers who are looking for professionally managed vacation homes” said Sherry Tomasso, Rental Retreat.

Rental Retreat currently hosts 50,000+ professionally managed vacation rental properties located throughout the United States. Travelers can use the site to connect with vacation rental management companies to coordinate bookings. Rental Retreat’s lead conversion rate continues to be well above the industry average, and the distribution channel has generated over $3,000,000 in revenue on behalf of its clients.

Rental Retreat will be open to all professional property management companies and real estate offices who want to increase the online visibility of their rental properties starting this July. For more information please visit http://www.RentalRetreat.com .