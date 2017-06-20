TPC Trainco’s expert instructors collectively teach over 2,000 live training classes each year throughout the United States and are at the helm of the code updates, techniques, and innovations covered

TPC Training Systems, the leading provider of industrial skills training solutions, has announced an additional 15 informational webinars as part of its ongoing series, scheduled throughout the remainder of 2017. The free sessions cover diverse industrial maintenance topics, from electrical code changes to new training innovations using virtual reality and simulation- based methods. The series begins on June 30th with an hour-long presentation on setting up a qualified electrical worker program. The webinars are conducted by field-experienced instructors from TPC Trainco, the company’s live training division, and include question-and-answer time with the instructors.

TPC’s upcoming webinar series includes the following topics:



Setting Up a Qualified Electrical Worker Program at your Facility

Basic Pump Maintenance: Keeping a Problem from Happening in the First Place

Changes to NFPA 70E®

Basics of Standby Generators and Emergency Power

Controlling Maintenance Resources

Solar Power Basics

Virtual Reality and Simulation Training Tools in Industrial Environments

Changes to the National Electrical Code

Measuring Training Effectiveness

The Hidden Value of Maintenance

Electrical Safety Planning and Techniques, including Arc Flash

Advances in PPE for Electrical Safety

Systematic Troubleshooting

Programmable Logic Controllers

Variable Frequency Drives

TPC Trainco’s expert instructors collectively teach over 2,000 live training classes each year throughout the United States and are at the helm of the code updates, techniques, and innovations covered in each webinar. Attendees will have access to the same expert industry insight and individualized input available in TPC Trainco’s 2-day courses.

For additional information about TPC Training Systems and for upcoming webinar dates visit http://www.tpctraining.com/webinars or call 800-837-8872.

About TPC Training Systems: TPC Training Systems is a privately held company with headquarters in Buffalo Grove, IL. As part of Telemedia, LLC, the company offers a complete portfolio of training methods, including online, classroom, and on-the-job. The company has helped more than 40,000 client sites globally to train over 3.5 million skilled workers.