SAE International announces the issuing of the first-ever technical standard toward prevention of foreign object damage (FOD) on aircraft, “AS9146 - Foreign Object Damage (FOD) Prevention Program - Requirements for Aviation, Space, and Defense Organizations.”

FOD is a major concern in the aviation, space, and defense industry. While there is a large amount of information and guidance available about the prevention of FOD, this is the first requirements standard published for industry.

AS9146 can be used at all levels of the supply chain to mitigate FOD risk. Its requirements are implemented and based on the results of a FOD risk assessment for product characteristics and operations.

According to representatives of the FOD Standard Team, “Providing a standard with a risk based approach for FOD Prevention Program requirements addresses a long-standing need for the industry. As organizations continually expand their business models to include multilevel supply chains, this standard defines a risk based process approach, implementation of appropriate controls, and flow down requirements to that effect. AS9146 will contribute to organizations' continued improvements in quality and safety.”

Establishing and maintaining an effective FOD Prevention Program involves using a process approach and risk based thinking that proactively addresses the events (conditions and actions) leading to FOD. Risk based thinking ensures FOD risk is considered when establishing, implementing, and maintaining a FOD Prevention Program.

AS9146 helps to:



Establish industry standardized FOD prevention program requirements

Mitigate FOD risk to aviation, space, and defense products and services

Assure customer satisfaction

“AS9146 - Foreign Object Damage (FOD) Prevention Program - Requirements for Aviation, Space, and Defense Organizations” is prepared and developed by SAE International’s G-14 Americas Aerospace Quality Standards Committee.

To request a review copy of the standard, email pr(at)sae(dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

