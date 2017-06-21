AIS Health is pleased to announce that AIS’s Directory of Health Plans: 2017 is available for immediate delivery. The all-new edition of AIS Health’s annual survey contains current and comprehensive health plan enrollment data and key executive contact information for all health plans operating in the United States.

Users of AIS’s Directory of Health Plans: 2017 can:



Analyze current enrollment data and market share — including plan population changes and regional plan mix — for every health plan offered in the U.S.

Identify growth opportunities for products and services across every market (commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and health exchanges).

Simplify sales team prospecting with detailed executive contact information by plan and state.

To produce the Directory, AIS Health’s in-house researchers personally interview or survey a knowledgeable person at all known health insurers in the country — including subsidiaries and parent companies — to get a clear picture of product offerings, contracts and markets, ensuring that each covered life is counted only once, and is categorized by plan models that are defined in a consistent and meaningful manner which reflect the current industry. By maintaining impeccable research standards and strict methodology through 14 annual editions, the Directory offers extremely accurate and sensitive insight into developing trends.

AIS’s Directory of Health Plans: 2017 is available in various formats —an interactive website, data files on a USB flash drive or a printed book. For more information and to order the Directory, visit https://aishealth.com/marketplace/aiss-directory-health-plans. For more information on the online version, including an interactive demo of the features of the website, visit https://aishealthdata.com/dhp.

