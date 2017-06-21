Homesites with gorgeous mountain views in a gated conservation community. The Boulders offers the ideal balance of nature and thoughtful development for those who love the serenity of the mountains but also crave city pleasures and conveniences.

The Boulders gated mountain community has become the "go-to" place in Western North Carolina for those seeking a lifestyle inspired by breathtaking mountain views in the most perfect location at the crossroads of Asheville and Hendersonville. It is where luxury rules, quality trumps quantity and the promise of downsizing (however relative) draws buyers nationwide seeking the ultimate in mountain living. From the culinary and cultural splendor of Asheville to the beauty and intimacy of Hendersonville’s shops, galleries, and eateries, residents get the best of both worlds.

“The Boulders offers the ideal balance of nature and thoughtful development for those who love the serenity of the mountains but also crave city pleasures and conveniences,” said Peter Brower, owner and developer. He adds: “We attribute the popularity of The Boulders to having created a vibrant community that unites owners, their families and their passion for the mountains,” says Brower. So much so, to meet the demand and record sales, The Boulders is about to open the first phase of The Woodlands neighborhood ahead of schedule.

With very limited inventory of new construction in the Asheville and surrounding area, the trend is for buyers to purchase a lot and build a custom home to their liking. Owners get to flex their personal style and taste with a choice of architectural styles ranging from traditional, arts and crafts and timber frame to mountain modern. With the option to pick their own builder and house plan subject to design review, The Boulders also offers a simple and streamlined approach to building with its semi-custom Cottage Collection of home designs priced from the high $400,000's, which range from 1,980 square feet to almost 4,000 square feet. Homesites are priced from $69,900 to $199,900, and reservations are being taken on Estate lots (from the $200,000’s). There is no required time to build so purchasing a lot for future build is a great option to secure the homesite of choice and prior to price increases.

A conservation community with 25% of the land in green space, mountain inspired architecture sets the stage for single-family, low maintenance living. If clubhouses, tennis courts and swimming pools is on the checklist, you won’t find it here. At The Boulders, the most prized possessions are the stunning mountain views, the sights and sounds of nature and an incredibly convenient location within minutes of anywhere you want to be. Its super accessible location serves as the gateway to all the wonders of Western North Carolina – outdoor adventure, art, culture, dining, medical and so much more. It’s 10 minutes/one exit to the airport, three miles to the Interstate, and just a half mile to the state road that leads to all things imaginable.

Sales office and model home open Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 5pm, or by appointment. GPS 279 Randy Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28791.

About: The Boulders is a new gated mountain conservation community created at one with nature, from its towering old growth tree to spectacular boulders and exceptional views to afar. Master planned for 58 homesites, The Boulders is located a mere 6 minutes to Hendersonville’s Main Street and less than 25 minutes to the heart of downtown Asheville. Utilities are underground and feature city water, natural gas and fiber optic cable. For more details and to schedule a tour, call 828-333-4230, email live(at)thebouldersnc.com or visit TheBouldersNC.com.

