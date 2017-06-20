MyScript Launches Next-Generation MyScript Developer

With the new developer platform, software developers can now more easily incorporate MyScript’s digital handwriting toolkits into a wide range of applications.

MyScript, a pioneering market leader in accurate, high-performance handwriting recognition and digital ink management technology, announces the enhanced MyScript Developer portal. The completely redesigned platform better enables developers to build next-generation applications that leverage digital writing across all popular OS platforms. The enhanced developer program eliminates the cost of entry for developers and reduces application time-to-market. Developers experience no cost to gain access to MyScript’s digital writing technology and to test the applications prior to release.

“We believe that users must interact with their device in the most natural method possible to obtain the best, most productive experience. Users desire to create new ideas, capture and share thoughts in real-time. Our digital writing tools enable software developers to realize – and deliver – this capability to the market.” said Pierre Laporte, executive vice president, technology enablement, MyScript.

With the new developer platform, software developers can now more easily incorporate MyScript’s digital handwriting toolkits into a wide range of applications. Developers can integrate handwriting recognition for text, math, graphics and music. Text support, for example, includes 65 languages for superimposed characters, word completion and gesture support for editing written input.

The digital writing toolkits include:

1) MyScript Cloud Development Kit (CDK) provides cloud-based recognition services and high-level web components to quickly integrate handwriting recognition into web applications.

2) MyScript Application Toolkit (ATK) delivers high-level components and widgets to quickly leverage handwriting recognition into native mobile applications. The ATK includes OS platform support for the most popular operating systems: Android, iOS and Windows.

3) MyScript Software Development Kit (SDK) is a lower-level core SDK API toolkit available to developers with consultation of application development requirements. Developers submit requests online for a consultation.

“Our software developers now also enjoy a dramatic cost reduction in runtime licensing. This new cost structure enables MyScript digital writing tools to be pervasive in virtually all applications that have a need for digital writing. These cost-effective developer kits will allow for more flexibility and benefits, all while leveraging the use of our powerful and unique recognition engines,” Laporte continued. “Ultimately, our new attractive licensing models will propel ISV’s applications into the market with greater impact at lower cost.”

Pricing is available here and based on licenses per device. ATK developers receive their first 400 device licenses for free. CDK developers receive 2,000 free interpretation requests per month.

