By removing ambiguity around how and why they use artificial intelligence, Unmetric cuts through the AI hype with clear benefits they provide to marketers in the trenches.

Unmetric, an enterprise solution for branded content analysis and discovery, today introduced Xia, a powerful Artificial Intelligence that enables marketers to harness insights from a constantly growing database of branded social media content. Xia gets smarter with each new datapoint she ingests and analyzes, which currently exceeds 12 trillion interactions from more than a half billion posts published by more than 100,000 qualified brands.

Social media advertising spend was up 60% Year-Over-Year in Q1 2017 according to 4C Insights in a study that examined how more than 900 brands spent more than $130 million to advertise on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Social has become a core component of brand strategy, but marketers still struggle to garner insights from massive data sets - especially on the performance metrics and paid strategies of competing brands that aren’t publicly available.

Unmetric helps marketers overcome uncertainty about using data to drive their branded content strategy. Powered by Xia’s unique machine learning algorithms, Unmetric’s Analyze solution gives marketers at large global brands and digital agencies access to data and insights on competing brands they can’t get elsewhere, such as what posts are promoted, Facebook post reach & impressions, campaign performance, and detection and alerts of content performance outliers - all with incredible accuracy that constantly improves as Xia learns and adapts.

“The sheer amount of content that brands publish to social every day poses an endless challenge for marketers trying to make smart data-driven decisions about their own content. Artificial Intelligence is fast becoming the next evolution of social data analytics, and Xia is a true example of a system that constantly learns from trillions of data points and generates usable insights for marketers faster and more accurately than ever before,” said Lux Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of Unmetric.

Xia provides AI-driven insights in four main components of Unmetric Analyze, which is one of the platform’s solutions alongside Discover and Track.



Promoted Post Detection: Users can see which posts their competitors are putting money behind. Xia’s proprietary algorithm identifies which content is sponsored with up to 96% accuracy, revealing where they’re focusing efforts. This is significant as promoted Facebook posts aren’t publicly flagged.

Reach & Impressions: Users can access best available estimates of any brand’s Facebook reach and impressions data on both Post and Page level. With Unmetric Analyze and Xia, users will always know for sure how their content stacks up.

Campaign Intelligence: Users can strategize better with human-tagged campaign intelligence. Unmetric’s human analysts work with Xia to tag campaigns, so users can see how they performed and leverage what worked in the past to build future campaigns.

Alerts & Highlights: Users can keep track of when competitors do something out of the ordinary. As soon as Xia detects any unusual activity on a competitor’s social profile, she’ll send an instant notification so users are always informed of their strategy and ready to counter it.

“By removing ambiguity around how and why they use artificial intelligence, Unmetric cuts through the AI hype with clear benefits they provide to marketers in the trenches,” said Unmetric investor and board member Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners.

"Xia has added confidence to the content planning and testing process. The content generation process most often starts with a goal, followed by a brief, and then the creative ideation begins. At the point of ideation, everyone involved debates the headlines, copy, and photography to eventually A/B test – and it’s too often an atmosphere of subjective spin & opinions. With Unmetric and Xia, we have completely changed our process to be more data-driven, and as a result, cut our content planning and testing time in half,” said Jeff Melton, Chief Strategy Officer for A Big Agency.

Any Unmetric customer can leverage Xia’s AI-powered insights to create compelling content. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://unmetric.com/analyze#signup-analyze.

About Unmetric

Unmetric, an enterprise solution for branded content analysis and discovery, harvests social brand signals to help digital marketers, analysts, and content strategists to analyze, discover and track branded content in order to create better content and campaigns of their own. Hundreds of the world’s largest and respected brands and digital agencies including American Airlines, The Chicago Bulls, Tiffany & Co., General Motors, GroupM, and Ogilvy use Unmetric to access AI-powered insights from the owned channels of over 100,000 qualified brands across more than 30 sectors on all major social networks including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York City with offices in Chennai, India and the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.unmetric.com.