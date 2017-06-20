AdvicePeriod’s Larry Miles Selected as Top 40 Under 40

AdvicePeriod, a national network of likeminded advisors, is pleased to announce Principal Larry Miles has been selected as a member of the 2017 class of 40 Under 40 by InvestmentNews, the leading source of news and information for financial advisers.

Selections were made from a pool of nearly 800 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews. Winners were chosen based on their level of accomplishment, contribution to the financial advice industry, leadership and promise for the future.

“An award like this reflects my good fortune to work with so many amazing teammates,” said Miles. “Hopefully the award brings attention to the great things we’re doing for our clients, our advisors and our teammates.”

One of those teammates is industry maverick Steve Lockshin, himself a perennial winner of awards for outstanding achievement, who Miles counts as one of his most important mentors. “Larry started working with me as an intern almost 20 years ago,” Lockshin shared. “His first project was helping me install cable TV in my house. Today, I’m proud to have him as my business partner.”

This recognition contributes to a very successful year for AdvicePeriod—one that has seen the firm grow from one office to seven, be named the #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles, and receive the award for FinTech Wealth Manager of the Year. “We have a lot left to do,” Lockshin states. Stay tuned for more AdvicePeriod updates.

About AdvicePeriod

AdvicePeriod, LLC, is a leading, SEC-registered investment advisor dedicated to focusing clients on the important decisions necessary to managing their wealth. Our mission: To make wealth management more fair, effective and successful, for clients and advisors alike. To learn more, visit: http://www.adviceperiod.com.