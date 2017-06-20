"It is humbling that the employees of Blvd Suites feel passionately enough about the workplace environment we have created to nominate the company for this award."

Blvd Suites Corporate Housing has been ranked the #2 small business to work for in metro Denver by the Denver Business Journal as part of the publication’s 2017 Best Places to Work survey.

The Best Places to Work recognizes outstanding culture and workplace environments by anonymously surveying employees. Responses are measured using 10 key engagement categories focusing on items including team effectiveness, trust in team leaders, feeling valued, leadership effectiveness, and compensation and benefits.

“We have won a few awards over the years, but this is the one I am most proud of. It is humbling that the employees of Blvd Suites feel passionately enough about the workplace environment we have created to nominate the company for this award,” says Founding Partner Zac Cihak.

Blvd Suites earned the #2 ranking for its pro-employee culture and passion toward customers. The Denver Business Journal specifically highlighted how team members are empowered to make decisions, and the company’s manifesto of core philosophies that promote “blue skies” thinking, creating unsurpassed guest experiences, and providing people a healthy work/life balance. In addition, the company was celebrated for its tradition of giving cards and gift cards in recognition of team member birthdays and those of their significant others and children, and also for work anniversaries and wedding anniversaries.

One of the most significant team member benefits cited however was how upon reaching 10 years of service, team members receive $1,000 and a paid 30-day sabbatical over and above their regular vacation time.

“This is super exciting and I am from the bottom of my heart both proud of and humbled by our team,” says Founding Partner Jeff Hurley. “This recognition is really all about our team though. They’re the ones who are making us great.”

About Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

Blvd Suites is an award-winning global provider of fully furnished temporary housing. The company supports its customers with regional locations across the United States, and services global placements from its London service center in the United Kingdom.

The company was named Company Member of the Year by the Corporate Housing Providers Association in 2009, and has been a finalist for the award in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2015. Blvd Suites received the association’s award for Most Creative Marketing in 2015. In 2016 and 2017, the company was named a finalist for the Expatriate Management & Mobility Award (EMMA) in the category of Corporate Housing Provider of the Year, presented by the Forum for Expatriate Management. Blvd Suites was selected as Runner-Up in the category in 2016, and second runner-up in 2017. The company was named “Most Trusted Corporate Housing Specialist – USA” in Acquisition International magazine’s 2017 Global Mobility Immigration & International HR Awards. And in 2017, Blvd Suites was named the #2 Best Place to Work among small businesses in the Denver area by the Denver Business Journal.

