Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s top Travel Nurse staffing companies, was named a “highly commended” finalist for the North American Employee Engagement Awards’ Company of the Year Award.

Medical Solutions placed just behind winner, Chili’s Grill & Bar, in the Company of the Year category. Winners in other categories included Cisco, Visa, Boeing, and Caesar’s Entertainment.

“I want to congratulate the winners and those who were highly commended,” said North American Employee Engagement Awards founder, Matt Manners. “Their innovative and rigorous approaches have taken employee engagement to a new level.”

The Employee Engagement Awards believes in “inspiring and educating people to remake the way organizations think about, and engage, people to achieve their purpose” and was created as a platform for recognizing organizations that excel at creating employee experiences that inspire their team members and peer organizations alike.

“One of our top objectives at Medical Solutions is providing an outstanding employee experience, so we are thrilled to receive this honor,” says Medical Solutions Chief People Officer, Christy Johnston. “We continually pilot new, innovative ways to engage our employees on a high level and this is great validation for those efforts.”

