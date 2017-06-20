AMC Health, the leading provider of proven real-time virtual care solutions announced today their continued expansion and success in the clinical trials market. Similar to its approach in demonstrating positive outcomes in the healthcare market, AMC Health has been building a track record in the clinical trials marketplace by proving the value of eVisits to support virtual studies.

In a study concluded this year, the company’s telehealth solution supported a study in Alzheimer’s disease. The details of the successful results of which will be presented at the Annual DIA (Drug Information Association) conference in Chicago, on Wednesday June 21, 2017.

AMC Health has deployed its telehealth platform solution to support clinical trials in the areas of endocrinology, oncology, CNS, digestive diseases, and degenerative diseases, each of which have demonstrated evidence of feasibility, high satisfaction by patients and clinicians, and high correlation to data collected in the traditional in-person setting.

“We continue to see evidence across a growing number of therapeutic areas that telehealth eVisits present a viable alternative to traditional in-person visits, providing convenience to study participants, efficiencies to study budgets, and potential improvements in the quality of data collected,” said Michael O’Brien, President of AMC Health’s Clinical Trial Division.

AMC Health’s Part 11 compliant eVisit platform was designed to replace costly in-person study visits. Virtual visits enable observation, interaction, and secure data collection while subjects are away from research sites. The platform integrates (i) bi-directional video, (ii) biometric sensors, (iii) subjective data collection, and (iv) direct text capabilities which provide an immersive clinical trial experience with greater convenience for the patient, the clinical research site and other study team members.

