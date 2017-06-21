Neighborhood Credit Union Nationally Recognized for Mobile Access

Neighborhood Credit Union has focused a lot of time and attention on our mobile banking solutions. By enabling our members to manage their finances anytime and anywhere, we hope that free

Quietly working to offer even more convenience to its 49,000 members across North Texas, Neighborhood Credit Union has just earned national recognition as a top performer in retail mobile banking.

“Neighborhood Credit Union has focused a lot of time and attention on our mobile banking solutions,” said Chet Kimmell, president and CEO of Neighborhood Credit Union. “By enabling our members to manage their finances anytime and anywhere, we hope that frees them to focus their time and attention on what’s important: their families, their work and their community.”

Dallas-based Neighborhood Credit Union was chosen as one of only 291 top performing community financial institutions nationwide – out of more than 7,000 banks and credit unions – to receive the Retail Mobile Banking Navigator Award. The award was announced by FI Navigator, a data analytics firm that evaluated multiple criteria, including mobile app features, such as basic and enhanced banking services, mobile access, payments, fraud management and easy-to-access support and information. The company also analyzed mobile adoption and customer enrollment data, as well customer satisfaction and impact ratings.

Only 4.2 percent of all community financial institutions offering a mobile banking application met the award criteria. The extensive research foundation for the Navigator awards is contained in FI Navigator’s recently-published Retail Mobile Banking Performance benchmarking reports for banks and credit unions.

“Community institutions typically haven’t been the focus of market research or recognition in the industry’s digital transformation,” said Steve Cotton, founder and CEO of FI Navigator. “Outside of the spotlight, these Retail Mobile Banking Navigator award recipients have collaborated with their vendor partners to effectively leverage the mobile channel. We are delighted to recognize their innovation and achievements.”

