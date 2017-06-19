Greenberg Traurig Tax Shareholder Seth J. Entin participated in the 10th Annual U.S. Latin America Tax Planning Strategies Conference, June 14-16 in Miami, Florida. The conference addressed key tax issues for a wide range of in-house and outside tax and finance professionals doing business in the U.S. and Latin America.

Entin spoke on the panel, "Tax Issues Posed by the Cloud Economy and E-Commerce in Latin America,” June 15. The panelists reviewed the tax policies relevant to the taxation of the digital services and e-Commerce and how the historical taxation of such services has fallen short. The panelists also addressed the manner in which various countries in the region have responded, principally with changes to their VAT, and the extent to which the approaches conform or deviate from the EU VAT rules governing digital services. Additionally, the panelists spoke about the extent to which turnover, income, or other tax regimes may be relevant for digital services, e-Commerce, and the cloud economy.

Entin, who was recently elected as a Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel, concentrates his practice on federal income taxation, with an emphasis on international taxation. He is an Adjunct Professor of International Taxation at the University of Miami School of Law and the Director of International Tax Law for the Florida Bar Tax Section. The Best Lawyers in America for Tax Law lists him, including as "Miami Lawyer of the Year" in Tax Law. He is also listed in Chambers USA Guide; The Legal 500 United States, Tax - International Tax; and Florida Super Lawyers.

