SourceAmerica is pleased to welcome Rep. Joe P. Kennedy III, D-Mass., as the newest AbilityOne Congressional Champion who has pledged his support of the AbilityOne Program. He accepted the award at the SourceAmerica Grassroots Advocacy Conference June 13 as he addressed the crowd that included people with disabilities, their families and representatives from the nonprofits that employ them.

“The progress that has been made because of the dedication of your staff and leadership is extraordinary and at the heart of what so many of us are trying to emulate across the country,” Kennedy said. “I’m thrilled to be here with you.”

Conference attendees included 50 people with disabilities working for nonprofits in the SourceAmerica network, family members and staff of nonprofits. For 20 years, SourceAmerica has hosted the event, which includes training for the self-advocates on how to share their personal stories with legislators, meetings with members of Congress and opportunities to connect with their peers.

Kennedy praised the mission of SourceAmerica – creating employment opportunities and choices for people with disabilities – and encouraged the self-advocates to make their voices heard.

"So I’m here today more than anything else to say thank you," he said. "But also to urge you over your time here in Washington to raise those voices. Have that meeting. Invite a member of Congress, a member of the Senate to your facility. Have them walk through and look at the incredible work of the staff, the incredible potential of the clients."

As an AbilityOne Champion, Kennedy is now one of more than 150 congressional representatives who has publicly shared their support of the program employing more than 45,000 people with disabilities. Kennedy has visited Work Inc., a Boston-area nonprofit employing people with disabilities in a variety of positions throughout the Boston area and Kennedy’s 4th Congressional District. Kennedy has also had numerous visits with the staff and leadership of the organization.

For more information, visit http://www.sourceamerica.org.

###

About SourceAmerica

Established in 1974, SourceAmerica creates job opportunities for a skilled and dedicated workforce of people with significant disabilities. SourceAmerica is the vital link between the federal government and private sector organizations that procure the products and services provided by this exceptional workforce via a network of more than 700 community-based nonprofits. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, SourceAmerica provides its nonprofit agency network with business development, contract management, legislative and regulatory assistance, communications and public relations materials, information technology support, engineering and technical assistance, and extensive professional training needed for successful nonprofit management. SourceAmerica is an AbilityOne-authorized enterprise.