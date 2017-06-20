2017 CMA STAR Awards: Call For Entries

The Construction Marketing Association announces a CALL FOR ENTRIES for the annual Construction Marketing STAR™ awards. The program recognizes marketing effectiveness in the construction industry in North America and worldwide. Winning entries are posted in STAR Awards Winners Gallery. Early entry deadline is September 29, 2017. Final entry deadline is October 27.

The 2017 Construction Marketing STAR™ Awards recognize the best marketing across sixteen categories (78 sub-categories) including advertising, Internet, content, trade shows and more. Each category will have STAR and SUPERSTAR winners, along with a BEST in SHOW. The Construction Marketer of the Year™ award recognizes individuals or companies for marketing excellence with regional and national winners. The Marketing Agency of the Year recognizes the agency with the most winning entries.

Since it’s 2010 inaugural year, participation in the STAR Awards has increased dramatically. Both association members and non-members may apply for the awards. Winners receive a frame-quality certificate and optional gold-plated statuette/ trophy from the same firm that manufactures the Oscar® awards. Complete information, including submission forms and fees, is available on the Construction Marketing Association website, or link here: http://www.constructionmarketingassociation.org/Awards.cfm

ABOUT CMA

The Construction Marketing Association (CMA) provides professional development and training, resources and information, networking and recognition to marketers in the construction industry. CMA sponsors the annual Construction Marketing STAR Awards, and the Certified Construction Marketing Professional (CCMP) program. Full information on the association is available on the website at http://www.ConstructionMarketingAssociation.org. The site links to the award-winning Construction Marketing Blog with marketing news, resources and related content, and the association's Twitter, Facebook, Google+, YouTube and LinkedIn pages. Questions? Contact Neil Brown at 630-868-5061.