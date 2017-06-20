UA Flex collection The UA Flex collection is for the medical professionals who desire contemporary scrub styles with durable, wrinkle-resistant stretch fabric.

Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of medical apparel releases UA Flex, a new scrub collection featuring seven new products designed to create tailored looks and athleisure-inspired outfits. UA Flex fabric is breathable, wrinkle resistant and durable - with a mixture of polyester and cotton easy care stretch twill.

With trendy looks hitting the medical community, UA Flex is for the medical professional who wants both style and durability. Designed to be comfortable and functional, this line offers classic cuts with added stretch.

“UA Flex was designed with our customers in mind. We’re always working and striving to provide more diverse products and collections to serve all our customers’ wants and needs. The UA Flex collection is for the medical professionals who desire contemporary scrub styles with durable, wrinkle-resistant stretch fabric to ensure functionality and comfort,” said Todd Lewis, Vice President of Merchandising and Design of exclusive brands at UA.

The UA Flex collection features two tops for women - the “Raglan Mock Wrap” and the “Mitered V-Neck,” as well as a Unisex V-Neck top. Additionally, the collection has three different pant styles and one “Jewel Neck” scrub jacket. The full collection is available in six different colors including black, graphite, red, navy, royal and eggplant. Retailing for $12.99 to $14.99 (tops) and $13.99 to $15.99 (pants), the entire collection is available online at uniformadvantage.com.

The UA Flex collection is sold exclusively at Uniform Advantage. For more information on this new line and styles, please visit http://www.uniformadvantage.com/.

About Uniform Advantage

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company’s corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.