IntelliVision Named a Red Herring Top 100 Company in North America

IntelliVision, a pioneer and leader in AI/Deep Learning video analytics software for Smart Cameras, today announced it has been selected as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America winner, one of the technology industry's most prestigious awards.

Red Herring announced the winners last week at an event held in Los Angeles. The winning companies, selected from thousands of prospective startups and tech firms, represent the cutting edge of North America’s world-class technology industry and are reviewed in a rigorous 3-step process that looks at all aspects of the company including disruptiveness of the solution, company growth, technological advantage and management team quality.

“IntelliVision is honored to be recognized as a technology company on the leading edge,” said Vaidhi Nathan, CEO. “Our AI and video analytics software is in use in millions of cameras around the world in many of the leading industry brands, and is helping to power the rise of the Smart Home, Smart Enterprise and Smart City.”

“This is one of the most innovative and exciting groups of companies we’ve ever hosted at a Top 100 awards show,” said Alex Vieux, chairman of Red Herring. “It’s always a pleasure to come to California and see the cream of North America’s tech crop. 2017 has proven to be another fine year for tech, which is now simply the economy rather than a small part of it.”

“IntelliVision’s portfolio of patents in AI and Deep Learning technology is redefining the video analytics segment,” said Nathan. “Our analytical intelligence evolves as the applications run, picking up more and more nuances and details, and giving us the highest accuracy rating in the industry.”

About IntelliVision

IntelliVision is a market leader in AI and Deep Learning video analytics software for Smart Cameras, providing video analytics solutions for several markets including Smart Home/IoT, Security, Smart Retail, Smart Business, big data analytics and video search. IntelliVision technology has been recognized as the Brains Behind the Eyes™ for many applications deploying and using cameras to analyze video content, extract metadata, send out real-time alerts and provide intelligence to other home, business and security systems. IntelliVision provides the largest suite of video analytic products in the market today. Its products are used by Fortune 500 companies, the US Government and many leading brands. IntelliVision is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Asia and Europe.

