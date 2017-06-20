npower department of labor This program demonstrates how business, educational institutes, state and local government collaborate to strengthen America’s workforce and our local economy.

NPower, a national nonprofit providing free technology training and job placement assistance, announces the launch of a large-scale partnership with the US Department of Labor (US DOL), Office of Apprenticeship and the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE), officially recognizing NPower St. Louis as a registered Apprenticeship Trainer for Information Technology (IT) Generalist Apprenticeships. This designation is the first of its kind for Missouri and follows the IT Generalist Apprenticeship programs previously introduced by NPower in New Jersey, California and Texas, and places St. Louis among the first cities in the nation to offer this type of apprenticeship.

St. Louis area program and employment partners and representatives from the US DOL will be in attendance for the announcement.

“The US Dept. of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship is proud to register NPower as the newest apprenticeship program in the Information Technology Industry here in St. Louis. This program demonstrates how business, educational institutes, state and local government collaborate to strengthen America’s workforce and our local economy.

NPower is among a growing number of organizations that are unlocking the potential of apprenticeship. While most think of apprenticeships for skilled trades, many other industries are increasingly adopting this training model. These organizations are making others take notice, contributing to a momentum that has far-reaching benefits for workers and businesses both locally and nationally.” – Stephanie Schmitt, Apprenticeship & Training Representative, US Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship

The IT Generalist Apprenticeship is an industry-recognized credential earned by individuals who enter a structured technical training program consisting of classroom instruction and a paid internship (the NPower Tech Fundamentals program), additional online learning and paid employment with an employer who agrees to support the apprenticeship program NPower St. Louis is now the official sponsor on record for this program and the inaugural class will be among the first in St. Louis to be eligible to participate. St. Louis is the latest expansion site for NPower, which has offices in seven regions and 11 cities throughout the US and Canada. It was selected because of the booming technology industry as well as the high percentage of unemployed and underemployed young adults in the region.

“As a St. Louis native and an education activist, I am overjoyed by this accomplishment and what it means for the students who have entrusted us to help bridge the gaps they face in skills and opportunities,” said Regional Director, Trina Clark James. “This is one of the few times we get to say to them, ‘you are the first to blaze this cutting-edge trail.’”

NPower’s program has received enormous support from local technology leaders and organizations, including Harris-Stowe State University, home of the NPower Training Center. “We are proud to have NPower on the campus of Harris-Stowe State University. Our shared mission is to provide education, skills and training that open doors to new opportunities for young people from underrepresented and under-resourced communities. We are preparing future leaders who will significantly contribute as competent and conscientious Americans in the workforce, and in a global society."

“We are excited about our partnership with NPower because it goes hand-in-hand with our mission of providing innovative workforce solutions to benefit both our job seeker and business communities,” said Michael K. Holmes, Executive Director of SLATE. “This program will help our existing pool of talented citizens to gain vital work experience in pursuit of technical employment, and prepare the next generation of IT professionals, ensuring regional industry competitiveness for years to come. It is my hope that this program will allow more businesses to diversify their talent recruitment, helping those who have previously been excluded from opportunity to become valuable members of the St. Louis business community, inspiring innovation and increasing economic prosperity throughout the region.”

WHAT:

NPower partners discuss official US DOL registration of NPower St. Louis to provide an IT apprenticeship program, what it will mean for employers in the greater St. Louis area and the benefits for students. For those companies who agree to support the apprenticeship program, they will help our students/their employees become the first IT Generalist Apprentices in Missouri and among the first in the country.

WHO:

The keynote speaker for this event is Michael K. Holmes, Executive Director of SLATE. For more than six years, Holmes has led the City’s training and employment agency, which provides services to job seekers and area businesses for recruitment, apprenticeships, training, and career advancement. Other speakers include: Kathy Osborn, Executive Director of the RBC; Dr. Dwaun Warmack, President of Harris-Stowe University; Matt Horner, Vice President and General Manager, US East, Europe & Asia Pacific at WWT and Vice Chair of the NPower Board of Directors; Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO of NPower; and Trina Clark James, Regional Director of NPower St. Louis.

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

WHERE:

NPower St. Louis. Harris-Stowe State University campus, Henry Givens Administration Building, 1st Floor, Office 115

About NPower

NPower creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. We empower under-represented talent to pursue tech futures by teaching the digital and professional skills demanded by the marketplace, and engaging corporations, volunteers and nonprofits in the long-term success of our students. Over 80% of NPower graduates are employed full time or enrolled in higher education within one year of completing our program, which is offered at no cost to qualified students. NPower envisions a future where our domestic technology workforce is diverse, and clear pathways exist for all people regardless of ethnicity, gender, or socio-economic background to succeed in our digital economy. For more information, visit NPower.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About SLATE

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) of the City of St. Louis offers job seekers and businesses a variety of no-cost services related to employment, training, and career advancement. In coordination with the Missouri State Department of Economic Development (DED), Division of Workforce Development (DWD), the City of St. Louis Mayor's office and a number of partners, the SLATE Missouri Career Center connects employers with skilled candidates, and provides training and placement services to the City's adult workforce. The SLATE Missouri Career Center is located in Downtown St. Louis, and provides the City's job seekers with a full array of employment services including career advice, employment counseling, skill assessments, training, and job placement.