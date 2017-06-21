Klatch Coffee Now Offering Specialty Coffee Association Classes

Learn from two-time US Barista Champion Heather Perry when you sign up for SCA courses. We are passionate about raising the bar in the industry and working with the SCA to help educate and train baristas and brewers will certainly go a long way in that direction,

A great deal goes into providing an amazing cup of coffee, something that certainly demands a level of knowledge and skill from both brewer and the barista. Los Angeles-based Klatch Coffee, well known for their commitment to advancing the industry in ethical and sustainable ways, recently announced they are answering the call for more well trained coffee industry professionals through offering Specialty Coffee Association courses and Certiﬁcate Training. Klatch Roastery, as of May 2017, is considered a SCA Premiere Campus.

“We are passionate about raising the bar in the industry and working with the SCA to help educate and train baristas and brewers will certainly go a long way in that direction,” commented a marketing representative from the family run business. “We are one of the only resources for these kind of classes in Southern California.”

The classes will be taught by two-time US Barista Champion Heather Perry and two-time US Brewers Cup Champion Todd Goldsworthy. They currently include SCA Barista Certiﬁcate Pathway Training and Brewing Certiﬁcate Pathway Training. Klatch currently also offers private training where you can learn roasting by Roaster of the Year Mike Perry, as well as coffee consulting by the entire Klatch team. Other pathways including the Q program will also be available in the future.

Klatch is an award-winning and renowned specialty coffee company and roaster in Southern California. Since 1993, Klatch has been searching around the world for the ﬁnest coffee. Sourcing beans via a Direct Trade model and buying only the top 1% available. Roastmaster Mike Perry blends a background in chemical engineering with a love for great coffee to create a balance of science and artistry in achieving the perfect cup. Klatch Coffee was named ‘Coffee Roaster of the Year’ by Roast Magazine. Their WBC espresso blend is the only espresso ever awarded "Best Espresso in the World" at the World Barista Championships. And Coffee Review, the world's leading coffee guide, has awarded over 80% of Klatch coffees with a score of 90 points or above.

Besides great coffee, Klatch is the home of champions, with two-time United States Barista Champion Heather Perry and the two-time US Brewing Champion Todd Goldsworthy.

To learn more about Klatch Coffee and/or to purchase Award-Winning Coffee, visit http://www.klatchroasting.com. Klatch Fans can ﬁnd the latest news and discounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @KlatchRoasting.