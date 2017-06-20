Regroup Mass Notification Large gatherings such as concerts, sporting events or conventions present unique vulnerabilities that must be addressed to prevent tragedies, not unlike the terrorist attack in Manchester.

Regroup Mass Notification, the award-winning leader in emergency and day-to-day mass communication technology, will be presenting a free webinar to cover essential aspects of public safety and critical communication for larger venues. Attendees will learn about necessary measures to ensure maximum security and reduce risk during events. Regroup will be joined by public safety veteran, Richard Morman.

The live webinar will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The session will cover:



Security planning and management for large events

Crowd control best practices

Common vulnerabilities in large venues

How to improve communication during a crisis

“Large gatherings such as concerts, sporting events or conventions present unique vulnerabilities that must be addressed to prevent tragedies, not unlike the terrorist attack in Manchester,” said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of Regroup. “We are pleased to be partnering with renowned public safety expert, Richard Morman, to help facilities ensure they have the best safety and security protocols in place for protecting the public.”

To register for the event, please visit this LINK.

To learn more about Regroup Mass Notification, schedule a free online demo HERE or call us at 855-REGROUP.

About Regroup Mass Notification:

Regroup, the industry-leading provider of Emergency and Day-to-Day Notification solutions and DRI Notification System of the Year, offers easy, one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice), landlines, email, social media, websites and much more. Regroup stands apart from other mass communication systems with its ease of use, automated messaging capabilities, seamless integrations, unparalleled 24/7 customer support and unlimited text/voice/email messaging.

About Richard Morman:

Richard Morman is a career public safety veteran. He served with the Ohio State University Police Division for over 29 years, retiring as the Deputy Chief of Police, a position he held for 10 years. He is considered a subject matter expert in celebratory rioting, crowd control, sports and special event security planning and management, venue security planning and management and executive protection. In December 2011, Mr. Morman was invited by the US Department of Justice to present to a group of his peers in Best Practices for Large Venue Security.