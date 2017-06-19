The Global Gaming Group of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recognized by the 2017 Chambers USA Guide (Guide). The firm’s Gaming Practice was recognized on the guide’s Nationwide list of firms in the Gaming & Licensing Practice Area, and once again on the guide’s list of Nevada firms. In addition, three gaming attorneys were recognized in the Gaming & Licensing Practice. Firmwide, more than 175 attorneys were recognized in the Guide.

According to its website, Chambers and Partners, publisher of the annual Guide, selects attorneys and practice areas for inclusion based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world. Attorneys and practice areas are ranked by placement in “bands,” with Band 1 being the highest placement. Greenberg Traurig has been ranked once again as Band 1 Nationwide for Gaming & Licensing in the Guide.

The following attorneys were recognized in the Guide in the following markets and practice areas:



Michael J. Bonner, Nevada, Corporate/Commercial; Gaming & Licensing

Mark A. Clayton, Nevada, Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing

Martha Sabol, Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing

