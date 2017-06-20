Airbus DS Communications Selects Clari to Power its Sales Forecasting

Airbus DS Communications, a leading mission critical communications provider in North America, announced today that it has chosen Clari, the leading provider of Opportunity-to-Close solutions, to better manage its sales forecasting and sales analytics capabilities.

Sales teams throughout North America use Clari to remove friction across the opportunity-to-close (OTC) process. The result is improved forecast accuracy empowering sales representatives and managers to focus on the opportunities with the highest likelihood of closing. Clari’s AI (Artificial Intelligence)-driven platform offers sales organizations a complete picture of pipeline health by analyzing both sales rep and prospect behavior, and identifying historical patterns found in CRM (Customer Relationship Management), email, calendar and other business systems.

“We are seeing rapid adoption of Clari across our sales teams”, said Jeff Robertson, president and CEO of Airbus DS Communications. “The system makes it easy to update forecasts from anywhere on our mobile devices and we expect it will help increase the quality of the data we’re capturing in our CRM.”

Jeremy Smith, Sr. Director of Sales Operations for Airbus DS Communications said that giving the sales team much better visibility into their pipelines is important. “Clari’s simple installation and intuitive interface made the transition process very easy.”

“The opportunity-to-close process is the most ripe for transformation in how a company approaches selling and ultimately, how it grows the business,” said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari. "The Clari platform is helping companies bring consistency and predictability to forecasting, and is a great example of how AI is being used to solve the toughest problems facing the enterprise today."

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of 67 billion Euros and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe's number one space enterprise and the world's second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Airbus DS Communications, Inc. is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-1 call processing systems, land mobile radio solutions and emergency notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe. Airbus DS Communications was awarded the Frost and Sullivan's 2016 Best Practices Award as the NG9-1-1 Company of the Year. http://www.airbus-dscomm.com

About Clari

High performing sales teams run their opportunity-to-close process on Clari. With Clari’s artificial intelligence-enabled platform, sales reps know where to focus, managers can immediately spot risk in pipeline, and execs forecast with confidence. Industry leading companies like Box, Juniper Networks, Symantec, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise use Clari to make better decisions based on actual sales rep and prospect behavior, and to close more deals predictably. Clari is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. For additional information, visit us at Clari.com and follow us @clarihq.

