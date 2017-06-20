Swanepoel T3 Group Case Study - Finding New Clarity Our research uncovered specific strategies brokers can use to integrate multiple platforms and encourage real estate agent engagement with technology.

Encouraging real estate agents to adopt technology is one of the most wide-reaching issues faced by real estate brokers across North America.

Brokers spend significant resources building, launching and maintaining digital services for good reason: they provide value to agents, improve processes and differentiate brands. But as discussed in the 2017 Swanepoel Trends Report, encouraging agents to adopt technology can truly be “agony.”

The Swanepoel T3 Group has just released a case study to address this issue. Unbiased, neutral research reveals how three brokers leveraged Clareity to significantly improve adoption of the services they offer to agents, delivering improved workflow, better communication and higher ROI in the process.

The case study incorporates technologies that are top-of-mind for real estate brokerages and their technology teams, including single sign-on, APIs and integration with Multiple Listing Services.

“Our research uncovered specific strategies brokers can use to integrate multiple platforms and encourage real estate agent engagement with technology,” said Jack Miller, President & CTO of the Swanepoel T3 Group. “The case study is intended to provide actionable tactics that deliver results.”

The “Finding New Clarity” case study can be downloaded at http://www.t3sixty.com/clareitycasestudy.

About the Swanepoel T3 Group

The Swanepoel T3 Group (http://www.t3sixty.com) provides CEOs, business leaders, association and MLS executives, brokers and high-performance teams the knowledge, best practices and support to reshape their business. T3 Sixty, the consulting arm of the Swanepoel T3 Group, provides a 360-degree approach to real estate businesses with extensive research, trend and strategic analysis. It provides an authoritative perspective on business innovation, digital disruption management and supports firms with risk and compliance assessments and preparation.

About Clareity

Clareity (http://www.clareity.com) is the leading provider of authentication, identity management, and single sign-on services for the real estate industry and currently serves over 850,000 real estate professionals in North America. Clareity is dedicated to innovating real estate technology solutions and creating the most convenient, secure and reliable products available. Their product suite offers multiple solutions including online security and revenue assurance, single sign-on dashboards/intranets, content management systems, inter-company communications and messaging, the vendor network Discover, and more.