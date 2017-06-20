As a leading dental practice, Wall Centre Dental supports Stroke Awareness Month by educating its community on the link between stroke and gum disease. Those with bleeding gums in Vancouver, BC, may be developing gingivitis, the first stage of gum disease. If left untreated, this condition can lead to heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Drs. Parviz Roshan, Siamak Tehrani and Milton Reskovich offer laser gum therapy to gently treat gum disease.

Gum disease will affect seven out of every 10 Canadians. Symptoms in the early stages are often so subtle, bacteria and infection have already begun to destroy hard and soft tissues below the gum line before a visit to the dentist uncovers the problem. When a person notices redness, tenderness and bleeding gums in Vancouver, BC, it is past time to schedule an exam. Research has shown that the open wounds around the roots of teeth allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, leading to systemic health effects.

Treatment for gum disease involves removing hardened plaque, eliminating diseased tissue and treating the infection. Traditional methods sometimes affect healthy areas because of the lack of precision, and dental instruments make many feel dental anxiety. The BIOLASE WaterLase® iPlus® laser technology can replace invasive tools and reduce or eliminate the discomfort of traditional gum surgery. The laser targets only damaged tissue and bacteria, and after treating the affected area, a dentist uses the laser to cauterize the wounds and stimulate healthy bone growth for a faster, more complete recovery.

Those who are suffering from bleeding gums in Vancouver, BC, can now schedule a consultation with Drs. Roshan, Tehrani and Reskovich. More information about laser gum therapy and other services offered at Wall Centre Dental is available.

Wall Centre Dental provides personalized dental care for patients in Vancouver, BC. Dr. Parviz Roshan is an implant and cosmetic dentist and Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. Dr. Roshan, who has practiced dentistry since 2003, graduated from the University of Jondishapour and University of Toronto, one of the oldest and most respected dental educational centers. Deeply committed to continuing education, Dr. Roshan has advanced training in Laser Dentistry, IV Conscious Sedation, Neuromuscular and Cosmetic Dentistry. As a certified Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique provider, Dr. Roshan is proud to be at the forefront of a revolutionary new approach to repairing gum recession.