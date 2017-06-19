A highlight of the MMC event will be a panel discussion titled, 'PMA is a way of life.'

The inaugural Mechanical Maintenance Conference (MMC) will be held Nov. 7-9 in Cleveland Ohio. The event will be hosted and held by ARINC Industry Activities (ARINC IA).

ARINC IA is known for running the Avionics Maintenance Conference (AMC), Airlines Electronic Engineering Committee (AEEC), and Flight Simulation Engineering and Maintenance Conference (FSEMC).

During MMC and these other events, experts from all over the world travel to discuss and solve problems and exchange experiences. In addition to the annual conferences, each group promotes the betterment of our industry through education. Many new developments in aviation are explained to hundreds of engineers/technicians who proudly represent their companies. There is no better place on the earth where all these activities take place in a cooperative, friendly, and inspiring environment. It is a tradition that has spanned almost 70 years.

Activities during MMC will contribute to increased reliability and maintainability, resulting in reduced operation cost of the airline industry.

A highlight of the MMC event will be a panel discussion titled, “PMA is a way of life.” This discussion will be moderated by Marijan Jozic of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and will include speakers from Delta Air Lines, Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing, and HEICO. PMAs are going to play a major role in lowering costs of MRO and airline shops. The panel will feature in-depth discussion and audience questions.

The MMC conference also holds many opportunities for expanding customer interaction by promoting a company’s brand; and it includes the opportunity to host an exhibit in the Tuesday night Expo with the option of continuing throughout the week. Additional opportunities for promoting brand are available by sponsoring a coffee break or taking advantage of sponsoring one or more MMC Registration Giveaways. The MMC Mobile App – Organization Highlight is an excellent way to get company information in the hands of the meeting attendees before, during and after the conference.

The 2017 Mechanical Maintenance Conference is open to all organizations including airframers, manufacturers, airlines, operators, and suppliers. The conference has an attendance charge of $600 USD, although ARINC IA Members and Sponsors gain access to the conference at no charge. Members and Sponsors are also entitled to a wider range of benefits including ARINC Standards and other products.

The recently published Plane Talk http://aviation-ia.com/amc/plane_talk/1Q2017_pt.pdf has two articles directly related to why someone should attend the MMC. The articles “Why Should You Come to the MMC in Cleveland” by Ted McFann, AMC Vice Chairman, and “From Small Beginnings Come Great Things” by Marijan Jozic, AMC Chairman, outline the justification and benefits to attending.

For more details regarding MMC, visit http://aviation-ia.com/amc/mmc/upcoming/index.html

For more information about maximizing your organization’s potential as a member or sponsor of ARINC IA, please visit:

http://www.aviation-ia.com/MembershipAndSponsor/index.html

