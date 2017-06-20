Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced that 10 students working towards a degree in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) will receive award scholarships of $10,000. The scholarships, sponsored by Honeywell, are being awarded to high school seniors who have overcome adversity and are committed to continuing their education and serving their communities.

Since the establishment of its scholarship program in 1984, Horatio Alger Association has awarded more than $125 million in undergraduate, graduate and specialized scholarships to students from across the United States (including all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico) and Canada. Horatio Alger Association Members – business, civic and philanthropic leaders who have demonstrated determination and a strong work ethic in their pursuit of personal and professional success – fully fund the organization’s scholarship programs. Dave Cote, Executive Chairman of Honeywell, was inducted into the Association as a lifetime Member in 2014 and established the Honeywell Scholarship that same year.

Honeywell wholly funds the scholarship program through Honeywell Hometown Solutions, its corporate citizenship initiative. In partnership with Horatio Alger Association, the Honeywell Scholarship program is available to college freshmen enrolled at Honeywell Partner schools or Horatio Alger Collegiate Partner schools. To qualify for the Honeywell Scholarship, applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0, exhibit strong character and academic promise and display perseverance in overcoming significant personal adversity. The 2017 Horatio Alger Honeywell Scholars have maintained an average GPA of 3.53 while coming from households with an average annual income of $13,593.

“It is an honor – for the fourth year in a row – to work alongside the Association to award scholarships to these remarkable and deserving students who are determined to achieve their dreams,” said Cote. “I am certain that they will positively contribute to the STEM fields and help the U.S. continue to be a technological leader throughout the world. I look forward to witnessing all that they will accomplish.”

In addition to the 10 recipients of the Honeywell Scholarship, Horatio Alger Association also announced that four students have been chosen for Honeywell’s summer internship program. The program enables select Horatio Alger Scholars who are entering their senior year of study to participate in an internship at various Honeywell locations across the country. Internship assignments range from cross-business projects and individual research assignments to design and innovation development. Honeywell’s goal is to convert successful interns into full-time employees.

“On behalf of the Association, we are deeply grateful to Dave Cote for his constant support of this organization and our deserving Scholars,” said Tony Novelly, chairman, Horatio Alger Association. “He has pioneered a unique scholarship and internship program to offer greater opportunities for deserving students and through the generosity of Honeywell, we are able to assist young people as they pursue STEM higher education and enter the workforce.”

