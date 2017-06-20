Executive Summit offered an exceptionally unique and engaging forum to interact with other leaders ...

The annual CCNG Executive Summit (now in its 8th year) brings together senior level experienced business leaders from across the industry to meet and learn from each other, sharing strategic approaches and fresh perspectives dealing with the challenges of customer support operations, customer experience management, and customer engagement.

"CCNG's Executive Summit enables participants to share ideas and best practices in an intimate setting. The speakers are knowledgeable, the topics are relevant, and the atmosphere is collaborative." - Leslie Courtney, Senior Director Customer Solutions and Services, Kroger

Each year this two-day event features a variety of senior level, strategic perspectives and insights from top professionals across the industry. Discussion leaders for 2017 include -



Jonathan Wallgren, Vice President, Kohl's

Jim Lavery, Vice President - Contact Centers and Credit Services, Desert Schools Federal Credit Union

Julie Weingardt, Senior Vice President – Operations, StarTek

Ryan Bradley, Director - Center of Excellence, Erie Insurance

John Jelinek, Director of Customer Service, Uline

Ron Davis, CEO, Tenacity

Jennifer Richard, Vice President, Contact Center Operations, McKesson MPRS

Jeff Guymon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Support Services Group

Monica Tarr, Managing Partner, Bennett Bay Consulting

Roger Lee, Solutions Marketing Director, OpenText

Jason Mercer-Pottinger, RTS Operations Director, Baxter Health

Ron Owens, Senior Vice President – Operations, Aria Solutions

Michael Kropidlowski, Director - Product Marketing, Aspect

Casey Kostecka, Chief Business Development Officer, Convergent

And more industry leaders to be announced!

Each day delivers cross-industry collaboration and dynamic problem solving with top pros and industry thought leaders. “The success formula for our program lies with the collective sharing of perspectives and experience from the invited members, industry partners, and operational leaders” says David Hadobas, President and CEO of CCNG. “Keeping the focus on their issues and interests creates a unique learning environment while developing valuable peer relationships.”

"The CCNG Executive Summit offered an exceptionally unique and engaging forum to interact with other leaders who are focused on further improving the experience their customers receive. The conversations and connections I experienced will be leveraged in the future as we look to expand the services provided to our members. Additionally, the sponsor presentations were very timely as they hit on what is important in today's competitive markets throughout all of our industries." - Jim Lavery, Vice President Contact Center Operations, Desert Schools Federal Credit Union

In addition to its annual Executive Summit, going back to the mid 1990’s, each year CCNG works with its members to plan and host regional events throughout the United States designed for mid-level management responsible for operations in customer service, contact center, and customer experience management.

For details on how to attend all CCNG regional and partner events, please visit us at CCNG.com.

