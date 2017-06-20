With the NOVAmobile app, our supervisors are able to track employee timesheet submission remotely, freeing them from the need to remain in the office.

NOVAtime Technology, Inc. (http://www.novatime.com), a leading provider of Workforce Management / Time & Attendance solutions, is pleased to announce that it has successfully implemented the NOVAtime Workforce Management SaaS Solution and NOVAtime’s Native Mobile App, NOVAmobile (for iOS, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices).

Greater Nevada Credit Union, based out of Carson City Nevada, is a people oriented, not-for profit, full service financial institution that has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. GNCU has been recognized by the Nevada community as a ‘Best Financial Institution’, ‘A top employer’, USDA National Lender of the Year, and Small Business Administration Lender of the Year. With all of these accolades, it is clear that GNCU follows through on its passion of “helping more people live greater”.

GNCU gained yet another set of tools for expressing their people-oriented Passion with the implementation of their NOVAtime Workforce Management / Time & Attendance Solution and the NOVAmobile Native Mobile App. While the NOVAtime Solution provided their employees with a greater degree of flexibility in requesting and using many of GNCU’s unique leave opportunities, NOVAmobile gave supervisors a greater degree of flexibility in reviewing their employee’s data (i.e. punch information, accrual balances, timesheet submission status, etc.) and adjusting missed punches and timesheet exceptions from supervisors' smart phones and tablet devices.

GNCU provides their employees with a number of unique opportunities, such as accruing paid-community involvement leave. “NOVAtime helped GNCU move the tracking of this special employee program from a manual process to an automated process,” stated Bonnie Matheson, Human Resources Specialist for GNCU. Now, in the NOVAtime solution, employees accrue a special community involvement leave code. Once employees start to accrue community involvement leave, they are able to use this time to serve in the community.

One of the most exciting features for GNCU’s supervisors was NOVAtime’s Native Mobile App, NOVAmobile. Ms. Matheson explains the benefits of the app as follows, “Before our switch to NOVAtime, our supervisors needed to be at the office during payroll processing to address any timesheet discrepancies or last minute required changes. Now, with the NOVAmobile app, our supervisors are able to track employee timesheet submission remotely, helping create a more convenient and efficient timekeeping and payroll process.” From the mobile app, supervisors are also able to check an employee in/out board, all employee timesheets, employee time off request status, and more.

GNCU pairs NOVAtime with Ascentis for their payroll/HR needs. Nicole Andazola, Greater Nevada’s VP – People, stated, “With the new implementation of NOVAtime and Ascentis products, our internal processes have become more efficient and effective, helping Greater Nevada to Move Forward Together as an organization in its business endeavors with the Nevada Community.”

About NOVAtime

With over 18,000 customers, NOVAtime is headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, and has become the leader in integrating Workforce Management solution with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime has been selected as the preferred Workforce Management / Time and Attendance solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in the world.