Pavement June-July 2017 cover Data collected from these qualifying contractors show continued growth and development of the paving and pavement maintenance industry. This is particularly true in the area of profit margins, with a continued shift to higher margins.

Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction™, the leading magazine serving contractors in the paving and pavement maintenance industry, has released its Top Contractors Lists of 2017. The Top Contractors Lists are available on the 2017 Pavement Top Contractor landing page and the Pavement Maintenance Channel on ForConstructionPros.com, the premier web portal for the heavy construction industry.

The Top Contractors are selected by the Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction™ editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including gross sales volume for 2016, breakdown of the work that generated those sales, and third-party verification of the sales total. Top Contractors were chosen in four industry segments: paving, sealcoating, striping, and pavement repair. Crafco Preservation Products sponsored the sealcoating and pavement repair categories.

Pavement Editor Allan Heydorn, who oversees the annual Top Contractors project, noted, “Data collected from these qualifying contractors show a continued growth and development of the paving and pavement maintenance industry. This is particularly true in the area of profit margins, with a continued shift to higher margins.”

“It’s always exciting to announce the Top Contractors in each specialized category,” observed Amy Schwandt, publisher of Pavement magazine. “Pavement maintenance contractors work hard to advance their businesses. They juggle a lot of balls when planning for success and growth. Each project takes thought, planning and time. Congratulations to this year’s recipients on their success!”

Based on annual sales volume within each segment, the Pavement Top Contractors lists are non-ranked alphabetical lists that require third-party verification of each company’s sales total to assure accuracy and objectivity.

Published by AC Business Media, Pavement Maintenance and Reconstruction magazine is distributed to 18,500 contractors in the paving, sealcoating, pavement marking and repair segments. Pavement is the official publication of the annual National Pavement Expo, to be held Feb. 7-10, 2017, in Cleveland, OH. Pavement is part of the AC Business Media Construction Network, which reaches more than 240,000+ construction professionals through its ForConstructionPros.com web portal, digital news offerings and print publications: Asphalt Contractor, Concrete Contractor, Equipment Today, OEM Off-Highway, Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction and Rental.

AC Business Media is a leading B2B media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, landscape, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain markets. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars and newsletters and provides advertisers the analytics, data and ability to reach their target audience.