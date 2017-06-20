Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry, a leading team of endodontists in White Plains, NY with Advanced Endodontics of Westchester, are educating patients on the safety and effectiveness of root canals using laser dentistry, and are happy to now accept new patients for this minimally invasive treatment. Advanced Endodontics of Westchester aims to always provide patients with the latest treatments and information. In doing so, they strive to dispel myths regarding cancer and endodontic treatment, and show that root canals remain a safe and beneficial treatment to remove infection, save teeth and restore oral and overall health.

As experienced endodontists in White Plains, NY, Drs. Kolnick, Diamond, Barton, Hope and Chaudhry often hear the myth that root canals may lead to cancer. The reality is quite the opposite, and research has repeatedly demonstrated the safety and efficacy of root canal treatment. A 2013 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, JAMA Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery, found that a patient’s risk of cancer does not change after having a single root canal treatment. After receiving multiple endodontic treatments, patients actually showed a 45 percent reduced risk of developing cancer.

When applying laser technology to a root canal procedure, Advanced Endodontics of Westchester can precisely clean and remove the infected pulp of the tooth. Laser-assisted root canals allow them to reach bacteria that may have penetrated deep within the tissues of the tooth. Drs. Kolnick, Diamond, Barton, Hope and Chaudhry offer modern, minimally invasive treatment, whenever possible. Applying laser dentistry to each root canal procedure allows them to eliminate 99.99 percent of bacteria as far as 1,000 microns into the walls of the canal, ensuring lasting, effective care.

Patients in need of an endodontist in White Plains, NY, for a root canal are invited to contact Drs. Kolnick, Diamond, Barton, Hope and Chaudhry for skilled treatment by calling 914-750-4033 for the White Plains, NY location or 914-750-4034 for the Mt. Kisco, NY location. With the use of an advanced dental laser, patients may be able to reclaim their health and save their teeth.

About the Practice

Advanced Endodontics of Westchester is a dental practice offering personalized endodontic dental care to patients from two office locations, in White Plains and Mt. Kisco, NY. Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry proudly serve their community with the latest advancements in dentistry to ensure each patient leaves with the oral care they need. To learn more about the services offered at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester visit their website at http://www.westchesterendo.com or call 914-750-4033 to schedule an appointment at the White Plains, NY location and 914-750-4034 for the Mt. Kisco, NY location.