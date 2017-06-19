I am impressed with the level of dedication and passion that HighRadius possesses. It is the kind of drive that will take this company to the next level and provide tremendous success for all the hard work.

HighRadius Corporation announced today that Markus Ament will be joining its Board of Advisors. Markus Ament, or Maex as he is known, is a serial FinTech entrepreneur and has led many companies from early stage startups to global leaders. Mr. Ament’s visionary approach to problem-solving in the financial space and his past background building and selling European-based software companies continues to strengthen the future strategy of HighRadius, a company experiencing rapid growth and record expansion.

Mr. Ament currently sits as Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Taulia, a company that allows organizations to transform their payables process from cost centers into revenue generators and to strengthen supplier relationships while adding millions to the bottom line. Mr. Ament has transformed the company from ideation in 2009, to a market-leading Financial Supply Chain company, connecting businesses to create a more efficient and profitable supply chain with an enviable list of the of Fortune 500 clients and more than 300 employees.

Prior to co-founding Taulia, Mr. Ament was a founding member of Ebydos, where he was instrumental in the conception and development of the Invoice Cockpit and Web Cycle Solutions, which were eventually acquired by ReadSoft in 2006. Mr. Ament then joined ReadSoft as Chief Technology Officer and served on the board of ReadSoft US, as well as ReadSoft’s SAP Labs, driving 70% revenue growth. Mr. Ament began his FinTech career working for SAP, developing and deploying payment and banking solutions in the SAP financials market. Mr. Ament also served as an angel investor and mentor at BayBrain/Snappr, a mobile start-up.

On the latest addition of Mr. Ament to the Advisory Board, Sashi Narahari, CEO and co-founder of HighRadius, says “Having Maex on the Advisory Board will really help HighRadius drive our corporate initiatives for expansion and growth. Maex has familiarity with the European market, and his experience and insights around FinTech companies will help us shape the future with great things to come.”

“I am impressed with the level of dedication and passion that HighRadius possesses. It is the kind of drive that will take this company to the next level and provide tremendous success for all the hard work. I am really excited to be able to lend my counsel and the experience I have to help deliver HighRadius to reach their full potential,” says Mr. Ament.

