This clear alternative to braces helps adults straighten their teeth without needing to invest in cumbersome braces on their teeth.

Adults may assume that braces are only for children or teenagers, unaware that people of all ages can benefit from a teeth-straightening treatment. While many adults with crooked teeth can benefit from straightening their teeth, many fear the idea of having to wear braces, unaware of EZ Align®.

By wearing clear plastic trays, patients who wear EZ Align® can discreetly straighten their teeth in less time and with less hassle. At Kling Orthodontics, Dr. Kling offers patients EZ Align® as an effective alternative to other straightening options. The process involves a series of customized trays that fit the patient’s teeth.

Dr. Kling will begin the process after determining if EZ Align® is the right choice for the patient and then take a mold of his or her teeth. The lab will develop aligners that adjust the teeth over time with less pain than other options. While the patient may feel some soreness when adjusting to the aligners during the first few days, the pain will be minimal at best.

Patients do not need to worry as the fitting process will not be painful or several hours. After Dr. Kling ensures that the aligners fit, the patient will continue to switch out the trays every two weeks or so for the next one in the series. Patients can sit back and relax during the appointment.

A major benefit of EZ Align® is that they do not require any different form of oral hygiene. Patients will need to remove the aligners when they eat or drink throughout the day, being sure to brush your teeth before placing the aligners back in the mouth. Dr. Kling will go over all of the proper care techniques for the aligners. Patients will continue through the series of aligners that Dr. Kling ensures will fit the patient’s teeth.

While not as many appointments are necessary during the process, Dr. Kling welcomes patients to call with any questions or concerns throughout the process. Dr. Kling can ensure that patients have all of the necessary knowledge and skills to obtain straight teeth and a healthier smile. Find more information about EZ Align at https://www.klingorthodontics.com/st-peters-mo/ez-align/.

Contact

Dr. Angela Dianne Kling

11 Azusa St

St Peters, MO 63376

636-660-0525

Website: https://www.klingorthodontics.com/

