New Brand, Same Commitment to Patients

Azura Vascular Care Logo “Our new brand was chosen to inspire everyone’s vision and reaffirm our dedication to delivering the best patient outcomes and customer experience possible”

Fresenius Vascular Care, a national network of outpatient vascular care and ambulatory surgery centers that specialize in minimally invasive techniques to treat and manage a wide range of vascular conditions, has today announced its new name, Azura Vascular Care, as part of a strategic rebranding initiative. With more than 65 centers represented by more than 40 local brands, a phased rollout of the new brand across all locations nationwide will begin soon. The decision to evolve the brand reflects the company’s transformation over the past few years.

“Our new brand will unite all of our centers, reflect the full breadth of our capabilities as healthcare providers and joint venture partners, and set the stage for continued growth of the business, which includes leading the next generation of renal-focused ambulatory surgery centers,” said Jeff Snodgrass, President of Azura Vascular Care.

Azura’s network of highly-skilled physicians and staff provide care to patients in need of dialysis access creation and maintenance, along with those seeking minimally invasive treatment for uterine fibroids, peripheral arterial disease, varicoceles, complex cases of varicose veins, and more. Their centers are consistently recognized as trusted healthcare providers in their communities, and are supported by the resources of their experienced management team and their parent company, healthcare leader Fresenius Medical Care North America.

“Our new brand was chosen to inspire everyone’s vision and reaffirm our dedication to delivering the best patient outcomes and customer experience possible,” said Susan McKeown, Vice President of Marketing. “We want our patients, network of physicians, and communities to know that we are one integrated organization, operating daily with a common purpose.”

About Azura Vascular Care

Azura Vascular Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, is a national leader in the field of vascular specialty services. Operating outpatient vascular care and ambulatory surgery centers in 25 states and Puerto Rico, Azura’s board certified physicians and trained medical specialists perform minimally invasive procedures focusing on excellence in clinical outcomes and delivering a great customer experience to patients with various vascular conditions that can be treated safely in an outpatient setting. For more information, visit http://www.azuravascularcare.com.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier health care company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs and urgent care centers, as well as the country’s largest practice of hospitalist and post-acute providers, FMCNA provides coordinated health care services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world’s largest fully vertically integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at http://www.fmcna.com.