New Recruiting Features Announced with Release of Accountingfly v1.5

Accountingfly, a service that helps businesses make more intelligent accounting and financial hires, is launching three new products with its v1.5 release.

"Far too many organizations are not meeting their staffing needs in accounting and finance,” says Jeff Phillips CEO of Accountingfly. "Accountingfly’s Inbound Recruiting model changes that by delivering the highest quality applicants in our industry. Our new products automate the critical early steps of sourcing candidates which saves time and produces a far superior result to job boards or agencies.”

The first product, Postings, allows companies the ability to post longer and more detailed job offers. A single 90-day posting is priced at $595.

The second product, Placements, sources, screens, and delivers the top three interview-ready candidates for a job through Accountingfly’s pre-existing pool of CPAs and financial professionals. The feature works for both permanent staffing and temporary project-based help.

The final product, Branding, places sponsored content on the website Going Concern in an effort to increase awareness of the hiring organization. Content can include articles, videos, and interviews. This product gives employers direct access to the largest online audience of CPAs with 2-10 years of experience.

"We have built a recruiting pipeline of over 1,000 CPAs primarily from the Big 4 or national firms, and I've never made one cold call or sent a single LinkedIn message,” said Brad Hughes, CPA, Founding Partner of Beech Valley Solutions. “Most of our leads are inbound from the branding we did with Accountingfly and Going Concern."

In addition to these new products, Accountingfly has also converted their Applicant Tracking System to a free service. The feature is no longer an add-on and will remain free even after a posting has expired.

The release of Accountingfly v1.5 is part of the company’s overall goal of revolutionizing the hiring process in the accounting industry, enabling businesses to make better hires at a lower cost.

