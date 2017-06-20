MindTouch, the leading provider in modern product documentation and help content solutions for the enterprise, is proud to announce Touchpoints integrations. MindTouch Touchpoints easily integrate product documentation with enterprise-wide web properties, including CRM, e-commerce, ticketing systems, company websites, and more to provide a seamless customer experience.

Truly “plug and play,” Touchpoints are easily controlled and configured by non-technical content managers through the application’s web interface. According to Gartner, “Application integration leaders can empower frontline colleagues with DIY capabilities that both encourage innovation and mitigate risks.” In this spirit, MindTouch Touchpoints are aimed at the customer who needs secure integrations without the added expense of third-party systems integrators. In addition, keeping control of integration code in-product mitigates security concerns posed by third-party integration solutions.

MindTouch CEO Aaron Fulkerson emphasized the value Touchpoints deliver. “MindTouch Touchpoints, first and foremost, empower companies to create engagement throughout the customer journey,” he said. “MindTouch customers now have access to quick and easy integrations to create a single source of truth for product information across their web properties.”

Touchpoints in your CRM or ticketing system provide a convenient way to search and share targeted product content with customers and prospects, leading MindTouch customers to report up to 63% in ticket deflection. “After implementing our ticket deflection Touchpoint, we’ve seen a quarter of a million dollars saved each year from our users being able to self serve,” said Joe Lodin, Documentation Manager at Cisco Meraki.

E-commerce Touchpoints extends contextually relevant product help content to the point of sale, reducing shopping cart abandonment. Additional insights into user engagement, such as viewing and sharing behavior, encourage continuous improvement in customer-facing product content.

Generic Touchpoints are embeddable anywhere, and there is currently a custom Touchpoint package for Zendesk.

About MindTouch

MindTouch builds software solutions for improved digital customer engagement. As a leading provider in modern product documentation and help content solutions, MindTouch empowers sales, marketing, product, and customer support in enterprise companies to reach and serve their end-users throughout the customer journey. By optimizing for search engines, delivering behavioral sales cycle insights, assisting users through contextual help, and providing support with well-organized content in agile-publishing methodology, MindTouch customers are able to accelerate their sales cycle and drive product adoption faster. Serving customers worldwide, MindTouch has been named one of 2017’s “Hot 100” best privately held software companies by JMP Securities. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, MindTouch raised $12M in venture funding in 2016 with an eye towards growth and expansion.

Contact:

Marisa Delao

619.795.8459; ext. 1105

pr(at)mindtouch.com