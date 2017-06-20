Dutch Quality House® Rebrands Under The Wayne Farms® Brand Name

The conversion unveils new packaging including cases and labels that feature WAYNE FARMS® ‘Let's Talk Chicken’ branding. Presented in an attractive, eye-catching master case design, the crisp, white master case showcases new graphics and the ‘Let's Talk Chicken’ message. The packaging boasts two product labels for easy product identification in a warehouse, pallet or on display in a retail environment.

“The brand conversion supports the industry demand for a more impactful branding scheme,” said Alan Sterling, Director of Marketing at Wayne Farms. “We are focused on meeting the needs of food professionals in foodservice, retail and club stores. If the consumers they serve demonstrate greater brand loyalty to the WAYNE FARMS® name, we welcome the opportunity to adapt to their needs. Our business is making their business stronger.”

Customers will see the brand transition throughout the months of June, July and August. For more information or to find out how Wayne Farms can help grow your business visit http://www.waynefarms.com.

About Wayne Farms LLC

Wayne Farms LLC is the sixth-largest vertically integrated poultry producer in the U.S. with annual sales exceeding $1.9 billion. A subsidiary of Continental Grain Company, Wayne Farms owns and operates 11 fresh and further-processed facilities throughout the Southeast, produces more than 2.6 billion pounds of poultry products each year, and employs more than 8,900 individuals. Producing products under the brand names of WAYNE FARMS® fresh and prepared chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST® premium fresh chicken; CHEF’S CRAFT® gourmet chicken; and NAKED TRUTH™ premium chicken, Wayne Farms has a well-known history of delivering exceptional poultry products to some of the largest industrial, institutional, and foodservice companies across America.