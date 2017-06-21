Mangan Wins Gold Medal for Safety from the Houston Area Safety Council

Mangan prides itself on being one of the safest engineering contractors in the U.S. The Gold Medal award for Safety from the The Houston Area Safety Council further emphasizes Mangan’s commitment to encouraging and sustaining a culture where employees and management work as a team, creating an open line of communication concerning safety without fear of reprisal, resulting in a sustained and significant reduction in workplace injuries.

About Mangan Inc.: Mangan Inc. is a nationally-recognized Specialty Engineering, Automation, and Integration company, providing a full-range of services to the Gas & Oil, Refining, Pipeline, Renewables, Chemicals, and Life Sciences Industries. Established in Long Beach, California in 1990, Mangan’s nine office locations include sites in California, Colorado, Georgia, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Texas. The 350 employee-owners represent Mangan to some of the largest companies in the world. And with a deeply-ingrained and widely-recognized safety culture, Mangan has recently celebrated 3 million safe hours worked without a single recordable injury thus demonstrating the level of commitment to making sure that both employees and clients stay safe.

About The Houston Area Safety Council: Established in 1990, the Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) is the steadfast leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions in the areas of training, workforce development, occupational health, industry services and more. With a mission to build safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce, HASC provides training and occupational health services to more than 1,500 people each day. Worldwide outreach is accomplished through multiple satellite locations in the U.S. and the Caribbean that serve 3,000 Member and 12,000 non-member companies with global industry safety solutions.